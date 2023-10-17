Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1622 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

