CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With 6% to 8% Yields
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.