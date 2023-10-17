CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.