PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.