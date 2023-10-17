Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,600 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

