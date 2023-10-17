Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 60.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

