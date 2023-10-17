Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.1 %

Gentex stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

