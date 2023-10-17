Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of LNW stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.
