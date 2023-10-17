Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 4,252.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.36%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

