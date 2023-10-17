Slate Office REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SOT)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$48.71 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOT

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.