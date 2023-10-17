Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 502,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.