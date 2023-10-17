BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.