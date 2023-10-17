Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$180.77 million during the quarter.

