Waterco Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Waterco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

About Waterco

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

