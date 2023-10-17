Waterco Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
Waterco Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.
About Waterco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waterco
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.