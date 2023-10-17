HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $156,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

