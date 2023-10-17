Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 446 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMG opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

