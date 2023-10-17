The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

