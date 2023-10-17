STP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.75 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $139.85 million and approximately $92.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,395.39 or 1.00017217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07156072 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $85,140,120.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.