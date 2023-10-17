Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.43 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $30.43 million and $2.64 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003541 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005832 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,429,541,599 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

