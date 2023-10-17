BarnBridge (BOND) Trading Up 112.6% Over Last Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $96.40 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 112.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00013317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,057 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

