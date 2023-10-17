Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $16.57 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $24.20 or 0.00085254 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,786 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

