PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $1.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

