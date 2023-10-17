Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Lowered to $31.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

