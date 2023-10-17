Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Open Text has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

