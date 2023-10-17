Raymond James Trims FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $277.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $249.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

