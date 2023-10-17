Barclays Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $11.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of -343.75 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

