Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $1,127,660.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

