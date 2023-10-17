Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $495.97 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $495.97 million and $11.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 850,929,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,917,923 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.