CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.
CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %
CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrossFirst Bankshares
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.