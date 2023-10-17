Strs Ohio Invests $34.35 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

