Strs Ohio Purchases 14,665 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $268.57 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.