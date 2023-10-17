Strs Ohio Sells 348,743 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of NiSource worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NiSource by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after buying an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in NiSource by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,213,000 after buying an additional 2,306,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

