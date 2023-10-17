Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $382.34 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

