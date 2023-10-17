Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,078 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $124.13 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

