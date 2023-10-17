Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 707 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on ASGN from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of ASGN opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $99.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

