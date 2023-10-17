Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $364.76 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $369.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

