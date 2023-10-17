Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 298,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $131,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,070,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.40 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day moving average is $394.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

