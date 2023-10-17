Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

