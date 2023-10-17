Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Trading Down 0.3 %

Olin stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

