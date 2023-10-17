Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 6,552 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.63.

Middleby Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

