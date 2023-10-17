Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Sunday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.