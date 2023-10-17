Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.17 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$16.84. The firm has a market cap of C$323.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.03.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

