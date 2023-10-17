Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.72.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
