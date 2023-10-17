Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.45 and a one year high of C$16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.64.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Athletica Races to New High with S&P 500 Entry
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.