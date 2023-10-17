NOV (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

