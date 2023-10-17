Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.17 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 15.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.03.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lululemon Athletica Races to New High with S&P 500 Entry
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.