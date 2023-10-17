Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.