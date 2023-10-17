Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.62 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 55,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

