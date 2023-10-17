GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,092,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,082,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.