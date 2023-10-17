Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 271 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 247.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 157.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

