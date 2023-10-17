KBC Group NV Sells 3,521 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,056.97 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,028.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,150.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

